Two men arrested in the killing of an Emporia teenager in 2017 were scheduled to return to court Friday, but their arraignments have been postponed.
“This is a big case,” a spokesperson for the Lyon County Attorney’s office said Friday. “There’s so much discovery (evidence) that both parties need more time.”
Court records show that Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, and Armando Nunez, 22, now are scheduled to appear Thursday, Jan. 13.
Both men were arrested this past summer for the killing of 19-year-old Jesus Avila. Both were bound over for trial at a preliminary hearing in November.
The spokesperson noted Nunez has a new attorney. He’s switched to Vincent Rivera, after Chris Biggs represented him during the November hearing.
Five men have been connected to the shooting of Avila and the torching of a car in rural Lyon County in Sept. 2017. The state dropped murder charges against Nunez in November.
Here is the status of each person connected to the Avila case, as of Friday:
F Alan Alanis, 20, awaits a preliminary hearing Monday, Jan. 24 on charges including murder.
F Cornejo-Campoverde’s arraignment on murder charges is now scheduled for Jan. 13.
F Andrew Granado, 22, will have a pre-trial conference next Friday on murder and other charges.
F Nunez will be arraigned Jan. 13 on lesser charges, including aggravated robbery and interference with a law enforcement officer.
F Jovan Pecina, 21, will have a pre-trial conference at the same time as Granado.
F Daniel Arteaga, who was supposed to be a prosecution witness but avoided the November preliminary hearing, is serving 40 hours of community service pending a court review Friday, Jan. 7. It’s unclear how he is connected to the other men.
