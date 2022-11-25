Rhonda Fay Hoch, 65, passed peacefully at her home in Ottawa, KS with her husband at her side, on November 22, 2022.
Rhonda was born on August 12, 1957, to John F. and Marjorie Blacksten Allen. She married Royce Ray Hoch April 6, 1984, in Las Vegas, NV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marjorie Allen; her sisters, Mary Gay Pavone, Norma Jean Stephens, Renee Ray Allen; a brother, Jay Allen; and her daughter, Pam Schmidt.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Royce Ray Hoch; son, James M. Schmidt; her grandson, Keaton M. Schmidt; her sister, Joy (Jack) Sullivan, Oakland Hills, FL; brothers, James Allen, Rogers, AR, and Mike Allen, Burlington; other relatives, and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at the Key West Cemetery, at a later date.
