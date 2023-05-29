Jackie Sue Perez, of Emporia, entered into rest Monday, May 22, 2023 at her home. She was 79.
Jackie was born October 30, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas to Francis Everett and Ruth Elizabeth (Delehoy) Bulla.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Ruth Bulla; husband, Tony Perez; brothers, Bill Bulla and Robert Bulla. She is survived by her sons, Kenton (Michelle) Lewis of Berryton, KS, Myles (Candy Howard) Lewis of Haysville, KS, and Mathew (Ashley) Minton; brothers, Larry Bulla of Colwich, KS; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Bulla and Roni Bulla; grandchildren, Eian Lewis of Topeka, Jackson Minton of El Dorado, KS and Annabelle Minton of El Dorado, KS; and several step relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be officiated by Father Matt Nagle at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Didde Catholic Campus Center. Flowers and memorials are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Animal Shelter.
