Lyon County District Court has released more details in a case against a former Emporia High School social studies teacher who was arrested on multiple charges relating to complaints made by students earlier this year.
Tyler J. Bosiljevac, 39, of Emporia was arrested and booked into Lyon County Detention Center on eight charges against six victims relating to allegations of inappropriate sexual relations and battery Thursday morning.
The charges include two counts of Attempted Unlawful Voluntary Sexual Relations with a child under the age of 16, Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child between the ages 14 — 16 for purposes of employment, Sexual Battery on a child over the age of 16 with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desires, and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child between the ages of 14 -16, in which Bosiljevac engaged in lewd fondling or touching.
An affidavit has been filed with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office and is sealed to protect the identities of the victims.
The investigation began in February after complaints were made by a student to a staff member at EHS were reported to the Emporia Police Department regarding improper behavior by Bosiljevac.
“The investigation led to dozens of interviews with students,” Captain David DeVries said in a written release. “Multiple victims were found.”
Bosiljevac’s contract with the school district was terminated by the USD 253 Board of Education Feb. 26 during a closed executive session. The reasons for termination were later released and include:
- Failing to demonstrate sound professional judgment;
- Violating Board Policy GAAC, Sexual Harassment, which prohibits sexual harassment;
- Violating Board Policy GAF Staff-Student Relations, which requires staff members to maintain professional relationships with students which are conducive to an effective education environment;
- Violating Board Policy GBU Ethics, which requires an educator to recognize the basic dignities of all individuals with whom he interacts in the performance of his duties;
- Violating Board Policy EBB, which addresses the provision of a safe environment for students while in school attendance; and
- Failing to maintain a positive learning environment for students.
Bosiljevac is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.