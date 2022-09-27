Chris Edward Thomsen of Emporia, Kansas went home to be with Christ on September 13, 2022.
Chris was born in Manhattan, Kansas on February 2, 1967. His family then moved to Emporia in 1975 and made it his lifelong home. Chris graduated from Emporia High School in 1985 and then went on to study psychology at Emporia State University. In 1989 he married his high school sweetheart Vanessa Norman.
Chris is survived by his mother, step father, one brother, and four sons.
Chris was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed playing and being involved in many sports. Of all his achievements Chris was proudest of his four sons; his children were definitely his life.
No services are planned at this time.
