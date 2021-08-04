Gene Bloxom of Emporia died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at The Emporia Place in Emporia. He was 90.
Gene was born to Wood and Charlotte Kunz Bloxom on June 29, 1931. He married Ruth Staton on July 3, 1955 in St. John, Kansas. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Gena Brown (Mike), Albuquerque, NM, and Ann Pruitt (Craig) Round Rock, Texas; his sister, Josephine Scharff of Halstead; grandchildren, Aaron Brown, Emily Nash, Hannah Krause, Libby Johnson, Ruthie Mayes, and Matt Pruitt; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gene was an Independent Insurance Agent in Emporia from 1961 until he retired in 2003. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Emporia Masonic Lodge #12 A.F. & A.M. He was very active in his hometown community throughout his lifetime and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone.
Cremation has taken place. The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia with burial following at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or the ESU Basketball Program can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
