Charlene Ann Gober

Charlene Ann Gober, 87, of

Hamilton, Kansas passed away

Friday, December 10, 2021, at

her daughter’s home in Emporia,

Kansas, after a battle with cancer.

Charlene was born on June 5,

1934 at the family home on the

“Scott Corner” one mile west of

Burkett, Kansas in Greenwood

County, the daughter of Fred

and Viola (Swann) Zimmerman.

She had been a rancher and

entrepreneur since the 1960’s.

She attended school at Burkett

through the eighth grade and graduated from Hamilton

High School in 1952. She then attended school in Omaha,

Nebraska where she trained to be a teletype operator.

Charlene lived in Greenwood County for most of her life,

but also lived in Topeka working for the ATSF Railroad as a

teletype operator. She also lived and worked for a short time

in North Dakota. After returning to Kansas, Zip worked as

the Secretary at Hamilton High School, and drove a bus

route for the school at the same time. Later, she worked in

Eureka before going into the cattle business with her dad.

This partnership lasted until his death in 1972, and she

continued to raise and work with cattle for more than fifty

years, until her health no longer allowed.

On June 24, 1966, Charlene married Marquiss “Mark”

E. Gober at the First Congregational Church in Emporia.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; her foster daughter,

Lisa Brumbaugh of Emporia; four nieces, four nephews,

twenty-three great nieces and nephews, and many greatgreat

nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death

by her parents; brothers, Raymond Zimmerman and Jack

Zimmerman; sister, Norma McCollough; nephew, Danny

Zimmerman; niece, Sherry Croy; and two great nieces,

Darla Hill and Jamie Zimmerman.

She had a variety of fond memories and stories to share

about working cattle with her dad, working at Hamilton

High, times with her family, and many other experiences.

Zip was quick to see opportunities and come up with ideas

to fill a niche. She was never one to procrastinate when

there was something to be done, somewhere to go, or

someone to help. She enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and

fan. Many watched her on the local ball fields as a fast-pitch

softball pitcher. She formed lasting friendships with many of

her teammates and players. It was common to find a fishing

pole or two on the back of her work truck as she liked to

be prepared if she passed by a tempting fishing hole while

out checking cattle or doing other chores. Many good times

were had, and a lot of fish were caught while pond hoppin’.

She loved cars and trucks as well as a wide array of music,

and there was nearly always a radio on or music playing

somewhere close by. She loved the land and the Flint Hills,

too and was a conscientious steward who took pride in

everything she did. But mostly, she cared about helping

others, lifelong learning, passing along knowledge, having a

good visit with friends or family, and living life well.

Cremation is planned with services to be held at a later

date.

Because of Charlene’s broad array of interests, the family

requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity

or organization of your choice, in Charlene’s name, and sent

in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

