Charlene Ann Gober, 87, of
Hamilton, Kansas passed away
Friday, December 10, 2021, at
her daughter’s home in Emporia,
Kansas, after a battle with cancer.
Charlene was born on June 5,
1934 at the family home on the
“Scott Corner” one mile west of
Burkett, Kansas in Greenwood
County, the daughter of Fred
and Viola (Swann) Zimmerman.
She had been a rancher and
entrepreneur since the 1960’s.
She attended school at Burkett
through the eighth grade and graduated from Hamilton
High School in 1952. She then attended school in Omaha,
Nebraska where she trained to be a teletype operator.
Charlene lived in Greenwood County for most of her life,
but also lived in Topeka working for the ATSF Railroad as a
teletype operator. She also lived and worked for a short time
in North Dakota. After returning to Kansas, Zip worked as
the Secretary at Hamilton High School, and drove a bus
route for the school at the same time. Later, she worked in
Eureka before going into the cattle business with her dad.
This partnership lasted until his death in 1972, and she
continued to raise and work with cattle for more than fifty
years, until her health no longer allowed.
On June 24, 1966, Charlene married Marquiss “Mark”
E. Gober at the First Congregational Church in Emporia.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; her foster daughter,
Lisa Brumbaugh of Emporia; four nieces, four nephews,
twenty-three great nieces and nephews, and many greatgreat
nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death
by her parents; brothers, Raymond Zimmerman and Jack
Zimmerman; sister, Norma McCollough; nephew, Danny
Zimmerman; niece, Sherry Croy; and two great nieces,
Darla Hill and Jamie Zimmerman.
She had a variety of fond memories and stories to share
about working cattle with her dad, working at Hamilton
High, times with her family, and many other experiences.
Zip was quick to see opportunities and come up with ideas
to fill a niche. She was never one to procrastinate when
there was something to be done, somewhere to go, or
someone to help. She enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and
fan. Many watched her on the local ball fields as a fast-pitch
softball pitcher. She formed lasting friendships with many of
her teammates and players. It was common to find a fishing
pole or two on the back of her work truck as she liked to
be prepared if she passed by a tempting fishing hole while
out checking cattle or doing other chores. Many good times
were had, and a lot of fish were caught while pond hoppin’.
She loved cars and trucks as well as a wide array of music,
and there was nearly always a radio on or music playing
somewhere close by. She loved the land and the Flint Hills,
too and was a conscientious steward who took pride in
everything she did. But mostly, she cared about helping
others, lifelong learning, passing along knowledge, having a
good visit with friends or family, and living life well.
Cremation is planned with services to be held at a later
date.
Because of Charlene’s broad array of interests, the family
requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity
or organization of your choice, in Charlene’s name, and sent
in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
