Kenneth Eugene Cripps “Kenny” passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was born on March 14th, 1925 in Miller, Kansas to Walter Willis and Verna May (Calhoun) Cripps. He married Jeannie (Claunch) in Hamilton, Kansas on May 26th, 1946. They were married for 57 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Denita Bader and Rhonda Mathis; grandchildren, Kylene Enos (Arron), Karen Laws (Zach), Adrien Nedrow (Mike); great grandchildren, Caden Enos, Gavin and Mackenzie Laws, and Micayla Nedrow. He is also survived by his friend, Opal Sager, who made the later years of his life happier after his wife passed away in 2003.
In the earlier years of his life he worked at the Miller Ranch for Kenneth Kline. He worked as a manager with Montgomery Wards as a Tire Department Manager and enjoyed working there for 35 years. He also enjoyed spending time at his Lake Kahola home gardening and fishing and loved to tell stories about his life.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at eleven o’clock in the morning at First Congregational Church, 326 W 12th in Emporia, Kansas. There will be a family visitation before the service from 10-10:30.
A Memorial has been established with First Congregational Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.