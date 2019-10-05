LEBO — Madison remained undefeated on Friday night, blanking Lebo 50-0, extending its record to 5-0. The contest was called with 5:49 left in the third quarter after a 29-yard touchdown run by Colton Fife. Fife led Madison with four touchdowns and 151 yards rushing. Hunter Engle contributed 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Fife and Engle combined for 279 of Madison’s 327 total yards rushing.
Lebo rushed for only 30 yards, but topped Madison in receiving yards 117 to 2. Lebo is currently at 3-2 for the season.
Devan McEwen was 12-of-23 passing for the Wolves.
Madison will host Valley Falls on Oct. 11 while Lebo travels to Chase County.
Madison 16 36 50 — 50
Lebo 0 0 0 — 0
