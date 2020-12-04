CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness hosted their 4th annual Celebrate CrossWinds fundraiser “hybrid-virtual” style on Nov. 5, and brought the total amount of donations strictly from individuals and businesses in our area to an astonishing total of $103,375.00 for the nonprofit cause of mental health programs and services in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage & Wabaunsee Counties.
This fundraiser has been held annually to support the nonprofit mission of providing the most dynamic, culturally sensitive, high-quality behavioral health care to the residents of the 7-county area in the most effective, caring and efficient manner possible. CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, a nonprofit Community Mental Health Center,
has demonstrated its commitment to improving mental wellness and making our community stronger together since 1960. CrossWinds providers and staff believe that a client’s care is not just the guidance provided but also the relationships built with them over time.
CrossWinds provides individuals with the tools they need to manage the circumstances of everyday life and during the “Year of COVID-19” that task has been daunting for providers, staff, and clients alike. The pandemic has been highly stressful for people in all age ranges. Social distancing has led some people to feel isolated and alone and has increased stress and anxiety. The center implemented programs, services and protocols to help clients and community members cope with these stressors in a healthier way, with the intention of making the people we all care about and our community more resilient. This virus has sparked global concern about the mental health crisis, and the call to action to address the psychological suffering brought on by the pandemic. The funds raised this year have been instrumental in keeping key programs and services operational and shoring up other reserves where losses were experienced because of the virus.
The board of directors, executive team and staff would like to express their sincere gratitude to the community for their unwavering support! For those who missed the annual presentation, it is still available for viewing at: https://crosswindsks.org/event/celebrate-crosswinds/ The organization is still receiving donations via the pledge card link at this portal as well.
For additional information, or to make a donation to CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness please call the Development Office at (620) 208-3027 or email mcooper@crosswindsks.org
