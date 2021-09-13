The Emporia Gazette
The 2021 Making Kansas bus tour, hosted by the Kansas Manufacturing Council in partnership with Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Kansas Chamber, is heading to Sauder Custom Fabrication, 222 Weaver St., Thursday afternoon.
The bus is scheduled to stop in Emporia from 3 -4:30 p.m. The purpose of the tour is to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry and possible career opportunities. It also will help raise awareness for the 2021 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas contest, which is currently underway, and the 2021 Kansas Manufacturing Summit, scheduled for Oct. 11 - 12 at the Kansas Star Casino and Event Center.
The tour kicks off today, Sept. 13 in Pittsburg and ends in Burlington on Thursday, Sept. 16.
