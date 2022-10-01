According to new data from the U.S. Chamber, over half of small retailers say they have experienced theft and 50% say retail theft has become worse over the past year.
“Retail theft is not a victimless crime, and its increasing prevalence means greater danger for store employees and higher costs for law-abiding Americans,” said Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Retail is not the only sector facing the impact of increasing theft. Overall, 37% of small businesses report experiencing shoplifting or theft in the past year, with 14% indicating they experience it monthly or more often. Roughly a third say shoplifting or theft increases during the holiday season (34%) and that they have experienced more theft during the past year than in previous years (33%). In response, 36% say they have enhanced security measures in the past year to combat shoplifting or theft.
The other sector, after retail, most impacted by theft is professional services (consulting, financial services, insurance, etc.). According to the survey, 45% of small professional businesses say they have experienced shoplifting or theft in the past year and 42% of them say their business has experienced more theft in the past year.
Unfortunately, theft is part of owning and managing a retail business. It is a primary contributor to retail shrinkage, which accounts for around 1.5% of retailers’ bottom line.
Identify the source of your losses. Before you can address them, you have to determine where they are coming from. In general, there are three types of theft within the retail industry: employee theft, shoplifting by customers, and clerical errors in your inventory counts. All require different strategies, so determining exactly where your losses are coming from is the only way to start devising a prevention plan.
Employee theft is a major contributor to inventory shrinkage. Sometimes employees will outright take merchandise from their employers—because they are dissatisfied, feel underpaid, or simply want the merchandise or extra cash they can make from selling it. Employee theft can also include cash skimming, offering discounts to friends, or ringing things up incorrectly to save themselves or others money.
Despite being the factor most within your control, clerical errors are still a primary cause of inventory shrinkage. Typically, these errors are due to purchasing and receiving errors, inventory count mistakes, damaged or lost merchandise, accounting inaccuracies, and other errors in the inventory management process.
Theft is an unfortunate reality of the retail industry and can cause your business to incur major losses if not dealt with systematically. Visit https://fitsmallbusiness.com/reduce-retail-theft/ for more information on how to combat shoplifting. Whether you use a high-tech solution or rely on attentive staff, you can work to mitigate and hopefully stop theft.

"Let's Talk Business" is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia.
