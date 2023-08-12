TOPEKA — Sue Grosdidier, a graduate of Emporia State University, has been awarded the distinguished title of 2023 GED Administrator of the Year by GED Testing Service.
Serving as the Associate Director for High School Equivalency with the Kansas Board of Regents, Grosdidier’s contributions have significantly impacted education and empowerment in Kansas.
“Sue Grosdidier’s exceptional dedication to students and the state of Kansas is evident in her outstanding work,” stated KBOR President and CEO Blake Flanders in a written release. “Her impactful service has made a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families, aiding Kansans in realizing their personal and professional aspirations. It’s a privilege to see GED recognize Sue for her well-deserved accomplishments.”
KBOR, under Grosdidier’s leadership, has played a pivotal role in administering high school equivalency in Kansas, which includes the GED program. Her proactive approach has led to increased GED program participation and greater success rates for Kansas residents pursuing their GED credentials. Additionally, her efforts in fostering vital connections between adult education, career technical education, the Kansas Department of Corrections, and employers have been commendable. Her commitment to students is reflected in the practice of sending congratulatory cards to all GED graduates in Kansas.
“Sue is a deserving recipient of this award. She tirelessly champions adult learners in GED programs. Her influence isn’t limited to her home state of Kansas; she has also spearheaded national-level initiatives,” shared GED Testing Service Vice President CT Turner. “Her leadership was instrumental in conceiving and implementing a program that has empowered over 3,500 learners who were previously stalled to finally attain their GED diplomas, paving the way for jobs, career training, and college programs.”
Grosdidier’s educational journey began at Emporia State University, where she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. With a career spanning 36 years in education, she has held positions ranging from a high school transitional advisor for high-need students to an administrator and adjunct faculty member in higher education. Her tireless dedication to education has left an indelible mark on the educational landscape, making her recognition as the 2023 GED Administrator of the Year a testament to her unwavering commitment and remarkable accomplishments.
