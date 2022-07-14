Robert Michael “Rob” Clark, 51, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home.
Rob was born September 10, 1970 in Fayetteville, North Carolina the son of Dan Leroy Clark and Betty Spellman. He was an electrician having worked for Mid-America Electric and Day & Zimmerman. Rob was a member of ABATE District 12. He enjoyed motorcycles, cooking, cars and spending time with family and friends.
On April 20, 2003 Rob married Debbie Winchell in Emporia. She survives. Other survivors include: parents, Dan Leroy Clark of Topeka, Betty Spellman of Emporia; sons, Casey Cole & Destiny of Emporia, Michael Lauppe and fiancé Deanna of Emporia; daughter, Olivia Borsdorf of Emporia; brother, Rick Clark of Emporia; sisters, Carrie Clark of Eldorado, Kansas, DeeDee Dold and husband Paul of Sterling, Kansas; grandchildren, William Wayne Cole, Vinnie McCoy, and Lilli Stierwalt, and a host of people that called him brother, dad, and grandpa. Rob was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Mydland.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Mr. Devlon Moore of Emporia will be officiating. A memorial ride and barbeque will be planned for sometime this fall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
