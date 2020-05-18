Dear Parents,
It's with a heavy heart that I must announce that we’ve cancelled summer camps this summer. Our mission at Camp Wood YMCA is to provide programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.
The recent state and local regulations concerning COVID-19, recommendations from the CDC, and the American Camp Association simply makes it impossible to provide an experience that meets our standard of care, and quite frankly, gives our campers an experience they’d yearn to come back to. Thus we feel it is an I’m Third decision of putting values and faith first, others second and ourselves-third.
Over the past couple months we’ve had daily discussions on how to best position ourselves for a successful summer camp season. I’m so proud of the work our staff has done and the engagement of our board, who strive each day to ensure the highest level of safety, fun and quality of a camp experience.
While we’ve cancelled summer camps, we have several options for you to continue to be involved with the success of Camp Wood YMCA.
1. Roll your current registration and payments to the summer of 2021. We are already imagining the day we can all be together again and planning for such a wonderful reunion.
2. Please consider donating your fee to camp for this year. Although camp will come through this pandemic, it certainly puts us, like everyone, in a difficult financial situation. Choosing to stay with us or donating some or all of your registration fee allows Camp Wood YMCA to strengthen our position in serving families and campers in the future. Thank you for this consideration as every dollar is a blessing.
3. Bring your family to Camp Wood YMCA this summer. Your camp fees can be applied towards an all inclusive family cabin rental this summer. We will be sending out more information on this option in the next week. Space will be limited, so please keep a lookout on our website and social media.
If one of these options won’t work for you, we are able to provide you with a full refund of moneys paid thus far.
Please email us at ymca@campwood.org on what you would like to do. We need written documentation for our accounting practices.
To not see and hear kids being themselves, being adventurous and belonging to a group of newfound friends will be something we hope to never repeat. We know you will be missing camp, and know camp is desperately missing you. The way the world can stay safe right now is to distance ourselves from each other. Please know, this distancing is only physical. No virus can keep us from showing our values, from loving others, from speaking to friends, singing songs, or living out that Camp Wood YMCA spirit. And although we cannot be at camp together, it will never take away from the fact that you are a part of the Camp Wood YMCA family. This is not a goodbye, but a see you later.
Again, we are still operating, just in a new capacity for this summer, so consider coming out for a few days or a few weekends this summer. The fish are biting, the horses want to be ridden and the stars fight for your attention under the tallgrass moonlight. Please look for updates and more information on both social media and our website.
Please let us know if you have any questions by calling at 620-273-8641 or email us at ymca@campwood.org. We will be in the office from 8:30am to 5:00pm. If you call outside of those times please leave a voicemail for Ryne Witt or Taylor Twombly.
We will be having a virtual campfire on Friday night. Watch Facebook for an announcement of what time.
Also, we will not be posting anything about summer camp being cancelled on social media until Wednesday morning to give you and other families time to read this email and process what you want to do next.
If you would like assistance in communicating this to your camper, we have prepared a video for you to show to them. CLICK HERE.
Thank you, God bless, stay safe, and stay in touch.
In the Spirit of Camp,
BJ Murray
CEO
Camp Wood YMCA
