Kip Wells, II, 68, went home to be with God on December 13, 2021, at Morris County Community Hospital. Kip was born July 19, 1953, in Topeka, to Barbara (Chapman) and Kip Wells. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and Emporia State University.
Kip had a busy and fulfilling life. He was always building, fixing, redoing or making something. Sitting didn’t come easy for him. He worked on the Alaska Pipeline, owned a bar, farmed, ranched, painted engines at Detroit Diesel, put on gun shows, attended many gun shows and ran the Elmdale Trading Post. He could do anything from fixing a toilet to remodeling a house to making beef jerky. But first and foremost in his life was his belief in his Savior Jesus Christ. Kip was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to any who crossed his path.
On August 5, 1972, Kip married his best friend, Sherry (Gibson) Wells. They were married 49 years. His children are, Macey and wife Heather, Brad and fiancé Fabiola Magana, Laura Anderson and husband Aaron. The light of his life were his 6 grandchildren: Luke Wells, Brooke and Ben Wells, Eli and Noah Anderson and Robin Covington. His grandchildren put the biggest smiles on his face.
Kip was a devoted family man, always there with words of wisdom and encouragement. He loved the flowers on the patio, riding his 4-wheeler, a good deal or trade, helping others, being his mother’s caregiver for 5 years and always having his children and grandchildren nearby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barb and Kip Wells; grandparents, Leona (Hyle) and Kip Wells, Helen (McCabe) and H.L. Chapman; and uncle, Howard Chapman.
Kip is also survived by: sister, Janna Hancock and nieces and nephews, Melanie Brown, Trish Falwell and Cory Falwell.
Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Elmdale United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Woods officiating. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Elmdale United Methodist Church or Elmdale Stoehr G.A.R. Cemetery, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
