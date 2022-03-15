Lennis Marie (Newkirk) McCreary, 72, of Emporia, KS, passed away on the evening of Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. Lennis was born on November 1, 1949, to Francis “Bill” and Gladys (Laird) Newkirk in Hollywood, CA. Lennis attended Emporia High School, graduating in 1967.
Preceding her in death are both parents, Bill and Gladys Newkirk.
Lennis’s loving memory lives on in the hearts of her husband of almost 32 years, JB McCreary; her children, Chanda (Adam) Starr of Emporia, KS and Jay Jasnoski of Overland Park, KS; step-children, Melissa (Lee) Storrer of Overland Park, KS and Matt (Kelly) McCreary of Steamboat Springs, CO; two brothers, Kent Newkirk and Karl Newkirk; and 10 grandchildren, Ariel Starr-Groves (John), Emily Jasnoski, Courtland Starr, Bryant Starr, Camryn Jasnoski, Faith Starr, Ryan Jasnoski, Ethan King, Charlie McCreary, and Madeline McCreary; and her best friend, her dog, Bandit.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo, KS. Memorials to Emporia Christian School may be sent c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
