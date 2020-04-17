In the coming days and weeks, citizens around the country will be receiving $1,200 stimulus checks as part of the government’s effort to relieve the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Gazette reached out on Facebook Thursday to get a better feel for the situation around town, and to see how readers were planning to use their money.
Locally, a few reported already receiving their checks.
“It's to pay your bills, mortgage or rent,” Melanie Swift wrote. “If you don't it will catch up to you when this is over.”
“I’m saving part of mine for May rent and using the rest to support as many Emporia small businesses as I can!” Kaila Mock said.
Some weren’t as sure what they would be spending the money on.
“I got mine yesterday,” Tia Grundleger posted. “With the way things are going it is becoming part of my ‘rainy day’ fund. Who knows what everything will look like, economy wise, after all of this is said and done.”
Others said they had become disheartened by the wait, or the news that they may not be receiving a check after all.
“I’m a college student claimed by my parents, so neither of us get money,” Skylar Blake wrote. “It’s frustrating. I have worked and paid taxes for years. I have bills and expenses too.”
“My son got hosed too,” Sasha Ross added. “Even though he is on his own and paying rent etc, we claimed him but he moved out a month later. We don’t get any for him either. He is really bummed cause his cars transmission is going out and he has school debt to pay.”
While Thursday’s posts proved that individual situations can and will vary, below are answers to some frequently asked questions on the matter.
Will I get a check, and if so, how much?
If an individual is single with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, they will get $1,200.
If the individual is married and files a joint return, they’ll receive $2,400 if their combined income is $150,000 or less. For each child 16 or younger in a household, an individual will get another $500.
If an individual files as head of their household, they’ll get $1,200 if their income isn’t over $112,500.
If you’re single and make more than $75,000 or if you’re married and make over $150,000, your check will be phased out by 5 cents for every $1 you earn above these amounts. (Meaning once your income reaches $99,000 as a single filer or $198,000 as a married filer, you don’t get a check). For people who file as head of household, the phase-out ends at $136,500.
Will I get a check if I'm retired?
Yes, if you fall in line with the listed criteria.
Why didn’t I get a check?
If the income on your 2018 or 2019 tax return is higher than the thresholds listed above, you won’t get a stimulus check. The same applies for nonresident aliens, those without social security numbers or those that were claimed as a dependent.
Do I need to file a tax return to get my money?
Those that have not filed 2019 returns will have their 2018 returns used to determine eligibility. This year’s tax deadline has been extended to June 15.
What if I didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019?
Recipients of Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits can use their information from benefit statements to process their checks. Non-filers that did not receive benefits can visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here for more information.
