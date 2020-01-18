Dorothy May Parsons of Emporia entered into rest Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Holiday Resort in Emporia. She was 94 years old.
Dorothy was born in Emporia, Kansas on Friday, December 11, 1925 to Andrew Fugit and Esther (Breed) Fry. She graduated from Emporia High School and then worked for Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad for 47 years. She married Norvan Kearns in 1947 and they had one child, Wayne, then divorced. She later married John Parsons and they had a child, Joan. For many years Dorothy loved to bowl, she was the City League Secretary of the Woman’s Bowling Association. She and John and John’s sister and brother- in-law, Betty and Junior Lane, would travel for tournaments. Their travels are a fond memory for the family. She was an avid bingo player. Dorothy was a volunteer for the VFW for many years and assisted with many funeral dinners.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John of 43 years; brothers, Laurel Fry and Robert Fry. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Donna) Parsons of Emporia; daughter, Joan Heins of Emporia; grandchildren, Candace Jackson, Shannon (Bryan) Crouch, Matthew (Cara) Parsons, and Joseph (Judy) Rivera; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Richard Fry; and sister, Jeanette Armstrong.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
