Good morning! Saturday will be a great day to get some sunshine! With partly sunny skies, it will be very warm with a high of 83. Wind gusts of 13 mph are expected.
Here are the top news items for the day:
Lyon County Public Health adds local provisions to statewide reopening plan

Local legislators weigh in on governor's reopening plan

Emporia, Lyon County launch Road to Recovery

Your uplifting story for today:
Texas farm offers equine-based counseling services

