In The Gazette’s April 25 Weekend Edition, there was an article on page 6: “Lyon County Commission Further Discusses COVID-19.”
In this article the commissioners approved $28,812.30 for plate glass to be installed for courthouse offices, in order to separate personnel from the public. This is to help protect the residents and employees of Lyon County from the coronavirus. In addition, the commission also approved the purchase of work stations for additional separation between employees and the public for $12,832.31. Another expenditure approved was for Noxious Weeds for $187,000.00.
My concern/opinion is if Lyon County was a flourishing county, and a large percentage of businesses would not have been forced to close and lay off employees, these expenditures might be considered as acceptable. However, I would like to take this opportunity to state several small business owners have had to close their doors and layoff part-time and full-time employees.
Our Kansas Governor does not know exactly when she will lift the quarantine for businesses to reopen and start hiring employees back to the workforce.
In summary, I would like to say maybe Lyon County residents need to consider if our current commissioners need to be replaced ASAP with someone with a little practicality/street wise attitude. It is clear our current commissioners have lost touch with what is happening to Lyon County as a whole. I know there have got to be folks qualified to do what is needed without adding expenditures when business is not running at full capacity. Spending monies at this point (with exception for medical supplies) in my estimation is totally wrong.
Kenneth Powell,
Emporia
