Kenneth E. Rhodes, 72, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. He was born August 24, 1947 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Lewis E. and Frances E. (McIlvain) Rhodes.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Specialist.
Kenny worked as a draftsman for Cessna Aircraft in Wichita and the Superior Boiling Company in Hutchinson.
He loved hunting and spending time with family and friends, especially playing cards with them.
Kenneth is survived by his brothers, Bob (Joyce) Rhodes of Parsons, and Ronald Rhodes of Emporia; two nephews and four nieces and very good friends, Ed Parrot and family of Buhler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Frances Rhodes and a sister-in-law, Sharon Rhodes.
A Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hartford Cemetery in Hartford, Kansas. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, September 5, at Buhler Mortuary. Memorial donations may be made out to American Diabetes Association c/o Buhler Mortuary, PO Box 589, Buhler, Kansas 67522.
