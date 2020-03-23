Clara Ruth Read, 90, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Clara Ruth Lamb was born in Americus, Kansas on July 23, 1929, the daughter of Claude C. and Opal D. (Finuf) Lamb. She was united in marriage to James M. Read at Council Grove, Kansas on January 3, 1952. He died November 15, 1977.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra J. (Richard) West, Modoc, Kansas; son-in-law, Rick Moore (Brenda Barrett), Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Riannon Stenberg, Davin West (Lisa Birney), Durin (Andrea) West, Rolaina (Adam) Hoe, Molly Atchison, and S.J. (Katie) Moore; great-grandchildren, Jessica and Matthew West, Parker Stenberg, Lincoln Hoe, Bryce, Sadie, Allie, Chloe, and Jayce Atchison.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sandra R. Moore; sister, Norma Jean Lemen; brothers, John Lamb, Sr. and Leslie “Pete” Lamb; and grandson-in-law, Joseph Atchison.
Clara was a housewife, and before she was married to James, she was a one room school teacher, having attended Kansas State Normal School (ESU), Emporia. She was also a teller at Emporia State Bank for over 20 years
Clara loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She loved mysteries, puzzles, and reading and was an avid crossword enthusiast.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Holiday Resort and Newman Regional Hospital for their kindness and care of our loved one.
At her request, cremation is planned. No services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be later in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas.
A memorial has been established for Hand-In-Hand Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
