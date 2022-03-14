Deloris Ann Rosenquist of Neosho Rapids entered into rest Friday, March 11, 2022 at Flint Hills Care Center. She was 90.
Deloris Ann Pearson was born February 25, 1932 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of William W. and Margaret E. (Kellam) Pearson. She and Edwin Rosenquist were married at Neosho Rapids Methodist Church September 4, 1949. Edwin died January 13, 1990. She was a hard worker and diligently raised her boys. She later married Homer C. Goodell on June 11, 1993. Homer died October 6, 2006. She was a member of the Neosho Rapids United Methodist Church where she also enjoyed quilting with the ladies on Tuesday. She also enjoyed playing cards at the community center.
Deloris is preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald who died in 1976; her sister, Wilma Couch; and brothers, Richard and Robert Pearson. She is survived by four sons, Larry and Barbara Rosenquist of Neosho Rapids, Dale and Kori Rosenquist of Neosho Rapids, Ronald Rosenquist of Neosho Rapids, and Danny and Rhea Rosenquist of Emporia; two sisters, Norma Hughes of Lyons, KS, and Willya McCloud of Lyons, KS; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
It was Deloris’ wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be officiated by Pastor Rick Grossenbacher at Neosho Rapids Methodist Church Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hand-in-Hand Hospice and the Neosho Rapids United
Methodist Church.
