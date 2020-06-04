Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Criminal threat, 1300 Merchant St., 10:58 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 500 Mechanic St., 11:08 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 1:12 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 12th Ave. and Prairie St., 2:20 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 900 Merchant St., 3:02 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 1900 Flint Rd., 7:44 p.m.
Wednesday
Medical - overdose, information redacted
Agency assist, S. Mechanic St. and E. Randolph Ave., 3:17 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Animal at large, 1900 Road R, 9 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 8:37 p.m.
Wednesday
Traffic - DUI, S. Hwy. 99, 2:53 a.m.
Agency assist, S. Mechanic St. and E. Randolph Ave., 3:17 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Injury accident, W. 12th Ave. and Prairie St., 9:03 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1000 Mechanic St., 11:09 a.m.
Theft - late report, 800 Sheridan Ct., 12:45 p.m.
Theft - late report, 10 block E. 12th Ave., 2:25 p.m.
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 3:01 p.m.
Wednesday
Theft - late report, 100 Exchange St., 12:43 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.