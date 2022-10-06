Corky's Cupboard Food Pantry at Emporia State University has received a $5,000 implementation grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.
The grants are part of Healthier Lyon County’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.
Corky’s Cupboard supplies "critical nutrition to ESU students who are facing food insecurity." Its mission is to "foster a healthy university community by providing temporary food assistance in an effort to alleviate hunger."
According to a written release, the Healthier Lyon County Coalition worked with the Corky's Cupboard team to assess current policies and nutrition standards at the pantry. Corky's Cupboard also conducted a client survey to assess those needs and priorities, and implemented the Supporting Wellness at Pantries SWAP system.
This system aids pantries in providing increased healthy foods to clients.
Corky’s will use funds to increase fresh healthy foods available to clients by purchasing a refrigerator and stocking fresh produce. Corky’s Cupboard, located in the Memorial Union in the south end of the Center for Student Involvement, is open from noon - 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.