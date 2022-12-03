Ruby Louise (Patton) Butcher, born November 13, 1946, passed away peacefully at her home in Emporia, Kansas on November 30; after a brief battle with cancer.
Ruby was born and raised in Emporia. She attended Roosevelt High School and later graduated from the College of Emporia in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She then received a master’s in Elementary Education from the Kansas State Teachers College. After graduation she taught school in Gove, Council Grove, Leavenworth, and finally at Lowther Middle School, where she spent 25 years before retiring in 2006.
Ruby married the love of her life, Steve Butcher, in Emporia, Kansas. Ruby and Steve were avid outdoor lovers and spent many hours at their cabins in Alma, Colorado, Lake Kahola and the Flinthills. She was a lover of animals, especially her labrador dogs and most recently her adopted cat, Lucy Lu. Ruby loved sports, especially the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. She had a love for her students and a passion for teaching for so many years. Ruby and her twin sister, Judy, shared a special bond coming into this world together and being by one another’s side through each life event. Her nieces and nephews adored her, especially her great nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Steven W. Butcher; her parents, John C. and Ruby I. Patton; and an older sister, Jackie S. Terrell. She is survived by her sister, Judy M. Patton, and her brother, John C. Patton; two step daughters, Danika Galindo and Melanie Galindo; and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Ruby’s name be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo.
Ruby was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
