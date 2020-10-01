Lyon County Public Health reported another steady day for active cases, Thursday afternoon, with eight new positives and five new recoveries keeping active infections at 57.
There have been 1,088 positives reported since March, including 995 recoveries and 35 deaths. There are an additional three death certificates pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people are hospitalized.
There is one active cluster being reported related to colleges and universities, with four active cases. There have been 62 total positives reported overall.
Kansas reported its biggest average numbers of new coronavirus cases in September since the pandemic began in March, peaking at 667 per day for the seven days ending Monday. Dr. Lee Normal of the state health department told reporters Wednesday that the state could see an average of 800 or 900 new cases a day in the coming months. Kansas has reported nearly 60,000 cases and 678 COVID-19-related deaths.
