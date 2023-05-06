The community is mourning the loss of a member of the business community this week after he died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Peter Scott "PJ" de Blonk Jr., 35, was owner and operator of Bruff's and Mr. Goodcents.
"We have lost a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and a great friend," said Megan de Blonk in a GoFundMe post. "PJ was a provider for his family and this go fund me is intended to help his wife and child in time of need and for their future."
De Blonk, of Emporia, was the son of Peter and Tammy de Blonk. According to the GoFundMe page, he was "a large baby with an even larger personality."
He married Guadalupe Pahuamba on Sept. 22, 2012, at Victory Fellowship Church, and together they shared a daughter, Juliana.
He is survived by his wife Guadalupe de Blonk of Emporia; daughter, Juliana de Blonk of Emporia; parents, Peter and Tammy de Blonk of Emporia; sisters, Amy (Tin) Hinst of Emporia, Jessica Hinkle of Emporia; and Megan (Daniel) Pazos of Richmond, Texas, brother Kyle (Yomaira) de Blonk of Emporia; nieces and nephews Izabela, Luka, and Christian Hinst, Jace, Gracyn and Max Hinkle and Sofia and Daniel Pazos.
He is preceded in death by his brother Alex Scott de Blonk.
As of Saturday afternoon, a little more than $2,600 of a $10,000 had been raised to support the family. You can visit https://gofund.me/43c5ff33 to donate.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Victory Fellowship Church with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery. The visitation will be Friday night from 6 - 8 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church, Emporia.
