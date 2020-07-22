Lyon County Public Health saw another day of local increases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, adding 10 more confirmed positives to the county's total.
One new positive is associated with an employee at Holiday Resort — two days after a large outbreak was identified at Flint Hills Care Center, another long-term care facility in Emporia.
"We do have a positive employee," Assistant Administrator Alicia Rumold told The Emporia Gazette Wednesday afternoon. "We have been asked by the health department to test all of our staff and residents."
Rumold said the center also had another employee test positive at a different time, but it was not believed the cases were related to one another.
The employee is currently on quarantine and Holiday Resort will continue to follow public health, KDHE and CDC guidance to maintain the safety of all of its staff and residents.
Overall, the county has recorded 586 cases of COVID-19, including 518 recoveries and seven deaths. There are currently 60 active cases in the county.
The state health department reported Wednesday that Kansas has had 24,104 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, which was an increase of 770, or 3.3%, since Monday. It also reported one additional COVID-19-related fatality since then, raising the state's death toll to 308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.