Judy Ann Grounds, 64, passed away on December 29, 2020 at Coffey County Hospital, Burlington, after suffering a stroke.
Judy was born on August 25, 1956 in Emporia, Kansas to George and Mary (Riley) Grounds of Waverly, KS.
She graduated from Waverly High School in 1974. She lived in Emporia for many years and worked for various businesses in the Emporia and Burlington areas.
Judy had many good friends throughout her life. She enjoyed going out and being social, but was also happy to spend time at home. She liked fishing, doing jigsaw puzzles, watching movies and true crime TV shows. Judy also wrote poems and was thrilled when several were published in collections.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her three brothers, Jim (Diane) Grounds, Oak Harbor, WA, Richard Grounds, LaFayette, CO, Bill (Elaine) Kalb, Hagarstown, MD; two sisters, Cathy Grounds, Emporia KS, and Nancy Hess, Lenexa, KS; several nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her family.
Cremation is planned, with a private inurnment at a later date.
