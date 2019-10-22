Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Disorderly conduct, 4200 W. Highway 50, 7:01 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 1700 Thompson St., 8:33 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 1100 E. 12th Ave., 9:02 a.m.
Agency assist, Address and time redacted
Criminal threat, Within city limits, 3:37 p.m.
Traumatic injuries, Address and time redacted
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 6:48 p.m.
Monday
Communications offense, 1700 Industrial Rd., 12:54 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Woodland St., 5:37 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Agency assist, Road P and Road 330, Admire, 9:32 a.m.
Injury accident, Road 320 and Road L, Allen, 12:39 p.m.
Welfare check, Address and time redacted
Non-injury accident, Road 170 and Road G, Emporia, 11:07 p.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, 1600 Road 250, Emporia, 6:18 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Burglary, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:17 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.