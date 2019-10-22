Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Sunday

Disorderly conduct, 4200 W. Highway 50, 7:01 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 1700 Thompson St., 8:33 a.m.

Attempt to locate, 1100 E. 12th Ave., 9:02 a.m.

Agency assist, Address and time redacted

Criminal threat, Within city limits, 3:37 p.m.

Traumatic injuries, Address and time redacted

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 6:48 p.m.

Monday

Communications offense, 1700 Industrial Rd., 12:54 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Woodland St., 5:37 a.m.

Sheriff

Sunday

Agency assist, Road P and Road 330, Admire, 9:32 a.m.

Injury accident, Road 320 and Road L, Allen, 12:39 p.m.

Welfare check, Address and time redacted

Non-injury accident, Road 170 and Road G, Emporia, 11:07 p.m.

Monday

Traffic stop, 1600 Road 250, Emporia, 6:18 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Sunday

Burglary, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:17 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.