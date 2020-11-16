In partnership with Emporia at the Table (EAT) Initiative, Healthier Lyon County, and the Lyon County Food and Farm Council, the Lyon County History Center is proud to present “Hungry for History: The Lyon County Food System,” an online collaboration that will run from Nov. 16-30.
“Hungry for History: The Lyon County Food System” traces the history of food production, processing, distribution, and consumption in Lyon County. The public can follow along with the history on all partners’ social media pages, and at the end of the month all posts, as well as extra information, will be on an interactive online timeline. Follow along as we start to build the timeline with our first post on Monday, Nov. 16, on Lyon County History Center’s Facebook page.
While the Lyon County History Center will focus on the history of food, EAT, the Lyon County Food and Farm Council, and Healthier Lyon County’s posts will focus on the specific struggles of food insecurity in our community. To address these struggles, they will post information on resources for anyone who may need help with food. Additionally, EAT is gathering narratives from community members who have had any experience with food insecurity. The narratives will be housed at the Lyon County History Center Research and Archives Library. Narratives can be submitted here: https://sites.google.com/g.emporia.edu/emporia-at-the-table/voice-your story
November 16-22 is National Hunger and Homelessness Week, and the holiday season is particularly hard for those who may need help securing food. To help alleviate hunger in our community, we are asking for non-perishable food items to be donated at the Lyon County History Center throughout the month of November. These items will be donated to a local food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.