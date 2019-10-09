MANHATTAN — The Emporia High volleyball team added one more win in three tries on Tuesday night. The Spartans fell to Washburn Rural and host Manhattan, but got a sweep over Highland Park.
Against the Blues of WRHS, E-High fell in quick fashion, 5-25, 15-25, but the Spartans displayed a greater sense of urgency against the Indians, just coming up short in a 22-25, 26-28 sweep.
It was E-High that put on the display against the Scots. The Spartans won 25-8, 25-4 against HPHS.
Payten Redeker had a double-double with 19 kills and 16 digs, while Emily Christensen joined her in double-figure kills with 12.
Grace Xu had a team-high 24 assists and Gracie Gilpin served up five aces.
EHS (8-19) will host Highland Park and Great Bend in a triangular at the Spartans' gymnasium on Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.