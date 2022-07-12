The Emporia Public Library governing board of directors has two immediate board openings, according to library director Robin Newell.
A third opening will be available after July 14.
One term will end April, 2023.
Two terms will end April 2024.
Board members must live within the city limits of Emporia. If you are passionate about the library and would like to serve your community, please fill out an application on the City of Emporia website at http://www.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/boards-a-commissions/apply-online.
For more information email newellr@emporialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.