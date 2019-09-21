Shelly Diane Unruh and Christopher Dean Buhr were married May 25, 2019 at the Parks Boat Club in Okoboji, Iowa. The officiant was Tyler Abens, a friend of the bride and bridegroom.
The bride is the daughter of Diane and Glenn Unruh of Strong City. She is a graduate of Chase County High School and Kansas State University with a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy. She is employed with Blue Stone Therapy Solutions in Milford, Iowa.
The bridegroom is the son of Lois and Dean Buhr of Readlyn, Iowa. He is a graduate of Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with a degree in business administration and public relations. He is employed as the vice president of related services with Farm Credit Services of America.
Attendants were Bailey and Peyton Brown, of Dysert, Iowa, and Alivia and Bryten Unruh of Spanish Fort, Alabama.
The bridegroom’s cousins played the violin and cello during the ceremony.
A reception and dinner were held at the Parks Boat House on the West Okoboji Lake.
A wedding trip was taken to Germany, Croatia and the Czech Republic.
The couple resides in Milford, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.