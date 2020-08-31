Galloping hooves and smoking guns were the main attraction during the Sunflower State Mounted Shooters competition at the Flint Hills Rodeo grounds, Saturday and Sunday.
The event brought competitors to the arena, showing off their shooting skills on horseback.
Riders were timed in shooting balloons in a certain order and cartridges were filled with black powder. The spark from the shot was what broke the balloons.
Amy Budke, of Elmdale, and her horse Khal participated in the event. Budke, a science teacher and cross-country coach at Chase County High School, said her students worked for the event by replacing the balloons for the next contestant.
Rusty Walker, retired radio host for Rusty In The Morning at 94.5 in Topeka, rode a horse called Cowboy. Shalom Schuldt was the organizer and one of the participants for the contest.
