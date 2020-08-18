Diane and Dean Gladow of Emporia recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Diane McAdams and Dean Gladow were married Aug. 8 1970.
Mrs. Gladow was an English instructor and writing lab director at Emporia State University. She also served as the adult literacy program director. She is retired.
Mr. Gladow was a mechanical engineer at Didde Corp. He is also retired.
The couple’s children are Deborah and Ryun Ferrell of Pella, Iowa; David and Cait Gladow of New Orleans; and Daniel and Rachel Gladow of Jefferson City, Missouri.
They have seven grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.