Norma Jean Failing, 86, formerly of Reading, Kansas passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
She was born October 16, 1933 in Osage County, East of Reading, the daughter of Dan and Elva Jackson Griffith.
Norma attended a one room school (Ireland #76) through the 3rd grade. She attended Reading Grade School and later Reading High School where she graduated with the Class of 1951.
Norma married Jack Failing in 1951. They were later divorced.
She worked as a telephone operator in Reading before taking a job in the security department at I.B.P. in Emporia. She remained at I.B.P. until her retirement.
Norma will live on in the hearts and memories of her son, Jerry Failing of Walla Walla, Washington; grandchildren, James Eric Luby of Hutchinson, Kansas, Jeremy S. Luby of Olathe, Kansas, Sara Sheeley of Emporia, Kansas, Amber Goff of Lebo, Kansas, Serena Vicari of Walla Walla, Washington, Jamie Failing of Walla Walla, Washington; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Griffith and his wife Vickie of Madison, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Jean Luby.
Cremation has taken place with private services being held in Reading Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Holiday Resort or the Reading United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Jones Van Arsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.