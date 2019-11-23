Wilma Jean Young, 87, of Gridley, Kansas, passed away early Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington.
She was born December 19, 1931, on a farm near Columbus, Kansas, the daughter of Orson Charles and Goldie Elizabeth (Dingman) Johnson. When Wilma was 13 years old the family moved to Gridley where her father ministered at the Gridley Christian Church.
On March 10, 1948, Wilma and Andrew Francis Young, Jr. were married at Gridley. They became the parents of five children.
Wilma and Andrew suffered the loss of their son, Gene Arnold Young, who died in 1954 at the age of 4. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Young, parents and all of her siblings.
Wilma was known as an incredibly kind and hard-working woman that had an intense love for Jesus and her family. Her family affectionately recalls the Sunday dinners that Wilma cooked. No matter how many additional people showed up for dinner, there always seemed to be enough food. Wilma loved her grandchildren and worked hard to give them lasting memories through time stomping in the water at the creek, overnights with breakfasts fit for kings, and special hand written cards for every occasion. Above all was the love Wilma had for her Lord and Savior. Wilma’s greatest hope was that everyone may know Christ and find their joy in Him. She had a goodness and tenderness that existed in her heart that can only be explained by her relationship with her King.
She leaves her children, Marilyn Owens and husband Steve of Emporia, Janiece Isch and husband Dale of Gridley, Vola Oehlert and husband Jim of Burlington, and Colin Young of Gridley; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Lamont Wesleyan Church in Lamont, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Lamont Apostolic Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday also at the Lamont Wesleyan Church.
Memorial contributions to the Lamont Wesleyan Church may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
