Newman Regional Health is scheduled to receive 400 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine in an upcoming allocation and has opened vaccine appointments for Friday, April 2.
Under the direction of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Lyon County Public Health, all individuals in Phases 1 thru 5 of the Kansas COVID Vaccine Prioritization are currently eligible and being served for COVID-19 vaccination. For more detailed descriptions, visit https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Vaccine-Distribution-Order-1.pdf.
Eligible residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Newman Regional Health’s online patient portal system, My Health Info. Patients that have a My Health Info account can follow the steps below on a computer or mobile device to schedule a vaccine appointment. Patients that do not have a My Health Info account can easily sign up at https://www.newmanrh.org/my-health-records/.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:
Visit https://www.newmanrh.org/my-health-records/, click ‘Login Here’ and login.
Click ‘Appointments’ and select ‘Schedule Appointment or Virtual Visit’.
Select ‘Covid Vaccine 1st Dose’ and ‘Next’.
Click ‘Next’ to confirm the Vaccine Clinic location.
Select Friday, April 2, choose a preferred time, and click ‘Next’.
Enter ‘COVID vaccine’ as the reason for the appointment, select a preferred phone number, and click ‘Submit’.
Those needing assistance scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through their My Health Info patient portal can call the COVID-19 vaccine help center at (620) 343-6801 Monday thru Friday from 9:00am to 4:30pm.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, patients must not have received another vaccine within the last 2 weeks or received monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for COVID within the last 90 days. Individuals eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine must be 18 years of age or older.
Newman Regional Health’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available based on the allocation received from KDHE and Lyon County Public Health. As additional allocations are received, more appointments will become available.
