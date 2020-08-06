Darlene L. Standley Crook, 84, Emporia, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia, Kansas.
Darlene L. Foster was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 20, 1936, the daughter of Joseph and Vesta (Sill) Foster. She married Ivan Leroy Standley, whom she later divorced, and he preceded her in death. On November 4, 2000 she married Dale E. Crook at Topeka, Kansas. He passed away April 20, 2015. She was also preceded in death by a son, Larry, who died June 14, 1980, and two sisters, Bartrella Foster Greening Atwell and Chassie Foster Lehner.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Jody Thomas, Madison, Kansas and son, Marvin Standley, Madison, Kansas; a brother, Leo Foster, Abilene, Kansas; and several grand and great-grandchildren and nieces.
She retired after several years working at Thermal Ceramics, Emporia, and before that worked at Flint Hills Technical College Auto Mechanics Program in the tool distribution room.
She had attended West Side Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church, both in Emporia.
Cremation is planned. A Graveside service will be held at the Chicago Mount Cemetery, south of Emporia, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Joe Tuttle, Bethel Baptist Church.
A memorial has been established with the American Diabetes Association. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be shared through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
