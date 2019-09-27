Emporia State sophomore Hannah Showalter tried something new for the Hornets’ home cross country invitational on Friday evening.
As far as she’s concerned it worked. Showalter finished ninth individually and led the Hornet women to a third-place total.
“It was a good race,” she said. “I tried something new, taking out slower for the first mile and then gradually easing into it and hoping to have a good finish. It went really well. With it being hot and a little windy, I wasn’t expecting to have a P.R. or anything, so I was happy with the times.”
She reached the finish in 20:41.35, just 10 seconds ahead of Kaitlyn Karjala, who was 11th overall, the second Hornet to wrap up the race.
Sarah Schaar (20:58.76), Nora Wheatley (21:13.53) and Joanna Strecker (21:35.05) all were among the top 20 finishers for the women.
Matthew Maki was the lead placer for the men with a time of 27:34.82, placing fourth, also where the Hornets lined up as a team.
“I feel like I gave a really good effort and that’s certainly what today was about,” he said. “I really did set in mind I wanted to be up (toward the front). Certainly, I didn’t believe I would be there the entire time ... but you’ve got to believe in yourself a lot more than anything else.”
Lucas Shryock finished 19th (29:14.40), while Gabe Sams, Connor Young and Matt Goeckel were 24th, 27th and 34th overall.
ESU will next compete at the Fort Hays State University Tiger Open on Oct. 12.
