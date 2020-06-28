July 4 is here which means it is time for hot dogs. All-American Hot Dogs, I say!
You can get burgers anywhere, anytime, but unless you hang out at sports venues you have to plan to get a hot dog.
I remember, as a child, sweating through a typically hot and humid Southern Summer, and rolling up a boiled Oscar-Mayer with mustard and ketchup in a slice of sandwich bread. It was heaven!
On festive occasions, we’d actually have hot dog buns and add relish to the mix. In the winter, it would be pigs in a blanket and homemade beanies and weenies.
As I grew, I became acquainted with chili dogs, which morphed into chili and cheese dogs, and then came the onions, spicy brown mustard and cole slaw. The hot and the cold, the soft and the crunch, the spicy heat and the cooling. Hot dog heaven!
According to Delish.com, there are nine hotdogs that can be considered all-American, listed alphabetically.
*The Atlanta: Top with a cool, creamy, crunchy slaw.
*The Chicago: Always includes fresh tomato, big spears of pickle, hot peppers, sweet onion and relish.
*The Detroit: Smothered in beef chili, shredded cheddar cheese and raw onion.
*The Milwaukee: The hot dog looks more like a sausage and is served on a toasted hard roll (not a hot dog bun), with butter, spicy mustard (not ketchup), sweet pickles (not lettuce), and sauerkraut.
*The New York: Topped with a spicy brown mustard and either sauerkraut or onions sautéed with tomato paste.
*The Newark: All-beef hot dogs are served on an Italian roll, rather than a typical bun, and topped with peppers, onions and fried potatoes.
*The San Francisco: Bacon, yes, but … mayonnaise? Yes, mayonnaise and a garden: tomatoes, lettuce and whatever else floats your boat.
*The Tucson: wrapped in smoky bacon, then topped with pinto beans, onion, mustard, mayo, and chopped tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Delish also calls it a “Phoenix” but I’d need a lot more heat before I went that far. Throw a ghost pepper on there, eh?
My absolute favorite hot dog is a cross between Atlanta and Detroit. An all-beef, super plump hot dog on a soft bun, dressed with spicy mustard, beef chili, cheddar, onions and coleslaw. A knife and fork are strongly encouraged.
If you haven’t branched out, you can find something other than Oscar-Mayer out there: Hebrew National, Ball Park, Nathan’s … I’ve been enjoying the Parkview Uncured All-Angus beef franks very much!
There is still the age-old issue of the number of franks v. the number of buns. Buns still seem to come in eights, while dogs can run from six to 10. You can use leftover buns as hoagies, but the dogs?
That’s what the sandwich bread is for, my friend.
Let’s get cooking!
