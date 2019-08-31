Wanda Putnam of Emporia died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Holiday Resort. She was 98.
A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Justice81 said:
KB Thomas said:
BigRed said:
KB Thomas said:
If you own 40 acres zoned Commerical worth 3 million and grow a crop, the property is taxed as farm property and very little tax.
KB Thomas said:
Venezuela, A Socialist Paradise Tom D'Ambra
KB Thomas said:
Review Venezuela A Socialist Paradise TomD'Ambra YouTube.
KB Thomas said:
Review Venezuela,A Socialist Paradise.
ACushing said:
Kansasforever said:
SnowGypsy said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.