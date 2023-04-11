Law enforcement are searching for an individual on a motorcycle following a high speed chase that took deputies eastbound on I-35 Tuesday evening.
According to scanner traffic, local law enforcement followed a male on a motorcycle on a high speed chase originating within Lyon County and heading eastbound on I-35 toward Coffey County before losing sight of the individual after he exited the interstate at exit 135. He was last seen heading westbound on road 170.
Coffey County Sheriff's Office has reportedly not spotted the individual.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
