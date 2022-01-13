A suspect in a 2017 Emporia murder case is scheduled for trial in the first week of May.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment Thursday in Lyon County District Court. He's charged with murdering Jesus Avila, along with several other counts.
Armando Nunez, 21, also entered a not guilty plea Thursday before Judge W. Lee Fowler. Prosecutors dropped murder charges against him in November, before a preliminary hearing with Cornejo-Campoverde.
Nunez now is accused of aggravated robbery and interference with a law enforcement officer, connected to the death of Avila.
Fowler said Nunez's trial date depends on what happens with Cornejo-Campoverde. It could begin May 2 or Monday, June 13. A motions hearing for Nunez will take place Friday, April 1.
Both men will have a per-trial conference in court Wednesday, April 27.
Three other suspects in Avila's death await future court dates.
A suspect charged with a different violent crime also was arraigned Thursday.
Victor Cardona Rivera, 25, pleaded not guilty to raping an acquaintance at an Emporia home in early September. He made the same plea to charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal sodomy and criminal threat.
Fowler scheduled Rivera's trial for Monday, April 18.
NOTE: This story has been updated for the results of the arraignment hearing.
