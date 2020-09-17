Wichita — The Kapaun Mt. Carmel team that quickly dispatched the Spartans Thursday night was familiar to Emporia head coach Corby Milleson. Speaking postgame, Milleson thought the Crusaders looked a whole lot like the veteran EHS team he coached to a 6-4 record a year ago.
Like those Spartas, KMC’s 2020 roster is loaded with a group of experienced seniors. It runs a physical, power offense, too. And like the Spartans of 2019, this KMC team knows how to easily take care of a smaller, untested opponent, and that’s just what the Crusaders did in Wichita Thursday.
“Kapaun Mt. Carmel is what we were last year,” Milleson said. “They have a good senior class that’s big and physical. They run hard. They block hard. They tackle well. They take the game to you.”
The young Spartans were manhandled on the road Thursday night, falling to 1-2 on the season in a 56-13 loss at KMC. The confidence gained from a Week 2 victory over Atchison lasted only minutes as the Crusaders pounced to a 28-0 lead with scores on each of its first four possessions. Cam Geitz threw his first varsity touchdown and Camden Kirmer ran for a 55-yard score, but EHS’ scoring came too late, and the Spartans were simply overmatched against first-year KMC head coach Weston Schartz and Co.
“I think our kids played hard,” Milleson said. “A lot of these kids have only played junior varsity, and they’re still learning how to compete at this level.”
Geitz started Thursday after missing the first two weeks of the season with a hip flexor injury. The junior showed promise in his first varsity start, completing four passes for 75 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown connection with tight end Charles Snyder, to go with a fine rushing performance, as well.
But the new quarterback’s performance was overshadowed by careless ball security from the EHS offense from the very start.
A week removed from scoring 32 points at Atchison, Emporia’s dug itself a mighty hole Thursday night. After KMC’s Andrew Gimino put the Crusaders on the board with a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Will Anciaux on just the third play from scrimmage, the Spartans proceeded to fumble on each of its first three possessions. KMC capitalized on all three occasions, dissecting the EHS defense with ease to jump to a 28-0 lead less than five minutes into the action.
On a night when the Spartans were overmatched to begin with, the lack of ball security, which has been a focal point for EHS this fall, was particularly disheartening to Milleson.
“It’s incredibly frustrating because those are fundamentals,” he said. “It’s something that we work every single day. To come out and fumble on your first three possessions? To me, that’s unacceptable.”
The Spartans didn’t commit another turnover for the remainder of the game, but EHS' offense struggled to get much of anything going in the first half. Not even leading rusher Camden Kirmer, who finished the night with 62 yards and a touchdown, could give the Spartans a spark. EHS’s attack sputtered into halftime, gaining its only first down of the opening half at the 1:55 mark of the second quarter.
As EHS went stagnant, the onslaught continued for the Crusaders as KMC scored on all six of its possessions in the first half, relying on the running and passing of Gimino to head into halftime leading 42-0.
In the locker room at half time, Milleson told his young, demoralized squad that he was looking for fight in the second half, imploring his team to show life in the face of a blow out against an oversized opponent.
“I told them that regardless of the outcome, there better be effort,” he said. “That’s what I was looking for. If you can walk off the field knowing you left it all out there, you have no reason to hang your head.”
The Spartans did, in fact, show some fight in the second half. Up against KMC’s reserves, EHS held the Crusaders to just two scores and put up points of their own. Geitz put the Spartans on the board with his fourth quarter connection with Snyder and Kirmer finally looked like himself with a 55-yard rushing score.
The points were mere conciliation, but showed Milleson everything he needed to see.
"I think this team gave everything they had in that second half.” he said.
While the Milleson’s Spartans were dealt a blow on the field, they received good news Thursday night.
During the closing minutes of the blow out loss, the Topeka School Board voted to allow its schools to begin their football season after the board twice delayed teams from Topeka High School, Topeka-West and Highland Park from playing due to COVID-19. The decision means that the Spartans' Week 4 meeting with Highland Park, scheduled for Sept. 25 in Topeka, is on only weeks after EHS lost Topeka and Topeka-West as its Weeks 2 and 3 opponents due to the postponement.
“It’s a huge relief knowing we don’t have to scramble to find an opponent.” Milleson said.
Thursday's loss, against a opponent that was simply too much for the Spartans, was a disappointing set back. But with Geitz under center, EHS offered signs of potential, and with Highland Park available next week, the Spartans are just happy to have an opponent to look forward to.
EHS (1-2) will travel to Highland Park in Week 4.
