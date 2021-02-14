Emergency reporting measures are in effect for the city of Emporia for minor car accidents and slide-offs, Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxanne Van Gundy said Sunday morning.
If cars are drivable and there are no injuries, parties can exchange information and report incidents later on. Van Gundy said it was important to have these measures in place to conserve resources for true emergency situations.
"Getting out in these conditions can not only put our citizens at risk, but our field responders," she said. "These measures are also in place to ensure we have responders available to immediately respond to high priority calls."
Van Gundy urged people who do not have to get out to stay home. The National Weather Service in Topeka is predicting dangerous wind chills to continue through Tuesday morning and frostbite can occur very quickly in these conditions.
Frost bite can occur to unprotected skin at -15F degree wind chills in as little as 30 minutes. Prolonged exposure to these temperatures can lead to hypothermia and serious health problems. Wind chills potentially as cold as -30F are expected Monday morning.
Van Gundy said those who cannot stay home should prepare for the conditions in case of an emergency.
"If you are unable to stay home today, please allow for extra time, take precautions by having warm clothing and a emergency kit available," she said.
