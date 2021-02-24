The Emporia Arts Center will host an Artists’ Opening Reception for “Micro Kingdoms” an exhibition by Garrett Briggeman, in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St., from 4 -6 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021.
The exhibition will be on display from Thursday, March 4 through Friday, April 2, 2021.
In the smallest spaces of your garden, or the woods behind your house, or under an old pile of leaves by a rotting cellar door, there are tiny, yet giant universes. Briggeman uses watercolor paintings to explore what lies hidden between light and dark.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Emporia Arts Council asks that all visitors be respectful by wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet at all times.
